San Pasqual Academy to remain open with new foster services





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – San Pasqual Academy is a local high school that tailors specifically to the needs of San Diego’s foster youth and was slated to close this spring.

But after the work of community activists, the Academy will remain open and now even has new services.

Shane Harris, President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, alumnus and advocate for San Pasqual Academy, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” Saturday to discuss the future of the academy.

In 2021, Harris led the efforts to secure the academy’s June 2022 extension.

Harris described the Academy as a safe haven for him when he was in the foster care system and his previous foster care parent’s license was being taken away for negligence.

The Academy has also been a safe haven for many of San Diego’s foster youth, Harris described.