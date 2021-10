San Ysidro businesses waiting for travel restrictions to be lifted

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) – Retailers along the U.S.’s southern border have been struggling since the beginning of the pandemic from businesses shutting down due to travel restrictions.

Now, the San Ysidro businesses are counting on their recovery as travel restrictions are set to be lifted at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in San Ysidro with more details.