San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams arrested in Jamul shooting case





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Ysidro High School basketball star with a bright future at the top levels of the sport was arrested this week on suspicion of assault with a firearm, authorities reported today.

Michael Anthony “Mikey” Williams, 18, was taken into custody Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was released on $50,000 bail shortly after midnight Friday, the agency reported.

Williams was arrested in connection with a non-injury shooting that occurred March 27 outside his home on Bratton Valley Road in Jamul, according to sheriff’s officials.

Shortly before midnight that evening, gunfire erupted following an argument, authorities said. At least one round damaged a car occupied by five people — three of them minors — but struck no one inside it.

Williams, a social media star with a multimillion-dollar endorsement portfolio, has committed to play at the University of Memphis next season.

He bought his 3,700-square-foot East County home last summer for $1.2 million and lives there with a teammate, according to the San Diego Union- Tribune

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in the shooting case on Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.