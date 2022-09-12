SANDAG approves $300 million toward relocation of Del Mar railway





DEL MAR (KUSI) – The train tracks leading up the coast of California have been facing the threat of collapse along the seaside segment on the Del Mar Bluffs. Wind and sea water have eroded the bluffs by roughly 4 to 6 inches per year.

Recently, SANDAG approved a large sum of money to further the effort to move the tracks off the coast and prevent weather-related injury.

The affected railway is a part of the LOSSAN corridor, a railroad route from San Diego to Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo. The LOSSAN corridor is the only rail network that connects San Diego to the outside region, and it is one of the busiest railways in the county.