SANDAG approves Regional Transportation Plan filled with new taxes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) has approved their $163 BILLION Regional Transportation Plan that is filled with new taxes.

The plan, supported by Democrats who promise it will solve “climate change,” was heavily opposed by Republican members of the SANDAG board. The opponents do not believe mass public transit and increasing taxes on San Diegans who are already facing the highest-in-the-nation cost of living is the right thing to do.

But, Democrats disagree.

Mayors Todd Gloria, Catherine Blakespeare, Mary Salas and more all believe the threat of “climate change” validates increasing taxes on San Diegans.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey blasted SANDAG Board Members who support the plan, explaining they don’t even take public transit themselves, but want everyone else to do so.

Many of the supporters openly admitted in public hearing that the end goal of this enormous plan is to get people out of their cars. Opponents say our region is simply too big to force people into public transit, and that the geographic area does not make public transit a solid option.

There is still debate around the “road user charge,” as Democrats like Mayor Todd Gloria are facing intense criticism for supporting it. It is notable that none of the Democrats dares criticize the road user charge before the vote.

The four-cents-per-mile road usage tax proposal and two half-cent regional sales taxes proposed for 2022 and 2028 were some of the key funding strategies SANDAG leadership proposed. SANDAG estimated the road usage tax could raise more than $34 billion through 2050, but the agency’s chief economist, Ray Major, said the final figures would have changed once the scope was narrowed to implementation of the proposal in 2030.

The late Democratic dissent on the road usage plan looked to be a fatal blow for the plan, but the board — made up of representatives from the 18 municipalities in the county and from the county at large — cut the mileage tax and passed the plan by 57.8% to 42.1%. The board weighs votes proportionally by a city’s population. The representatives from Carlsbad, Coronado, El Cajon, Oceanside, Poway, San Marcos, Santee and Vista all voted no.

“This Regional Plan makes the impossible possible,” Blakespear said. “It’s exciting to be here on the precipice of true change.”

“Today’s vote to approve the greenest transportation plan in our region’s history was nothing short of historic,” she said. “We are delivering on the vision to transform our transportation system by providing our region with more choices for how to get around. We are also making a tangible difference in efforts to fight climate change and to maximize the road network for greater efficiency.”

According to state law, the transportation plan needed to be adopted by year’s end and must demonstrate plans to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

So in short, the SANDAG Board passed a $163 BILLION Regional Transportation Bill, without any plans on how they will fund it. But the funding won’t come from their pocket, the taxpayers will be the ones forking over their hard earned money, we just don’t know how yet.

Democrats on SANDAG have secured enough votes to increase your taxes. Here's what's new:

– Uber & Lyft usage fees

– Sales tax INCREASE

– 4.5 cent per mile driven tax After voting, some Democrats walked back support of the mileage tax. Info: https://t.co/g74SE9nDPB pic.twitter.com/RjbgSduCPS — KUSI News (@KUSINews) December 10, 2021

RELATED STORY: Mark My Words; Supervisor Jim Desmond details opposition to SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan

SANDAG Board of Directors as of November 24, 2021