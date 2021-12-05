SANDAG Board to vote on the regional transportation plan at its upcoming meeting





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The SANDAG Board will be voting on its Regional Transportation Plan during its next meeting on Dec. 10.

The public can participate in the process at sandagfeedback.com, which allows people to send emails to board members.

Mayor of Coronado Richard Bailey joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan.

The Regional Transportation Plan is a $168-billion-plan which works to shape the region’s transportation for the next 30 years.