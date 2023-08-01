SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata to resign, effective December 29, 2023





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s Chief Executive Officer Hasan Ikhrata has submitted his notice to the Board of Directors announcing his last day will be December 29, 2023.

Ikhrata is an unelected bureaucrat who makes about $580,000 per year of taxpayer dollars, with ten weeks of paid vacation.

Ikhrata was very unpopular among San Diego County residents, specifically due to the mileage tax plan, which is largely opposed. But, elected Democrats from all positions in the San Diego region have all been supportive of Ikhrata’s ideas, many publishing statements of their gratefulness for his “leadership.”

Hasan Ikhrata became a household name in San Diego County after a massive scandal at SANDAG was revealed where leaders, including Ikhrata himself, were splurging on extravagant filet mignon dinners and using a taxpayer funded credit card to pay for it.

In regards to his resignation, Ikhrata released a statement that reads, “I came to SANDAG almost five years ago to reinvigorate this organization and reimagine a brighter future for the San Diego region”, said Ikhrata. “Together, with the amazing SANDAG team, we have done just that, tackling long-standing issues such as transit to the airport, the falling Del Mar Bluffs, building a third crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the need for free transit, more bikeways and housing. Our bold vision has garnered support from federal and state funding agencies, with more than $1 billion in investments coming to the region. As the agency starts its next chapter, this is the right time to hand over the leadership reins.”

Despite all the work he outlined, many San Diegans will only remember Ikhrata for abusing taxpayer dollars and continually pushing the unpopular mileage tax.

