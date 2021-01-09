SANDAG Chair and Encinitas Mayor on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The SANDAG Board of Directors, mayors, city councilmembers, county supervisors, and agency leaders from around the region on Friday received an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution from San Diego County public health officials.

Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. outlined to the Board the steps the County has taken and will take to ensure that the region’s residents receive the vaccine in an orderly and timely manner.

County public health officials shared updates on the region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy and schedule, highlighting three focus areas for the County’s efforts:

• finding creative ways to expand the vaccination workforce;

• exploring the data collected about the impact of COVID-19 cases in different areas;

• and conducting community outreach.

The new SANDAG Chair and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear joined Good Morning San Diego to share the results of the meeting and discuss vaccine distribution in San Diego County.