SANDAG Chair Blakespear wants city governments more involved in vaccine distribution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Distribution hiccups and logistical challenges have slowed the initial coronavirus vaccine rollout in California, setting a pace that’s “not good enough,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The state is trying to execute the massive immunization campaign “with a sense of urgency that is required of this moment and the urgency that people demand,” but so far only about 1% of California’s 40 million residents have been vaccinated, the Democratic governor said.

The 454,000 doses of vaccine that have been administered in California represent just a third of the more than nearly 1.3 million received in the state so far, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Friday, SANDAG leaders will get an update from San Diego County Health and Human Services about the issues we are facing locally regarding our vaccine rollout.

SANDAG Chair, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to preview the meeting. Blakespear said she thinks city governments should be more involved in distributing the vaccine.

Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar, says the government’s regulations are what is slowing down vaccine distribution in many places. Azar suggest states widen their eligibility for who can receive the vaccine to speed things up. For example, Florida is allowing anyone over the age of 65 to receive the vaccine and they are seeing much more success.

Azar’s comments are below: