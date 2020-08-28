SANDAG chief economist says San Diego’s economic recovery linked to development of vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Moving towards the last quarter of 2020, the chief economist for SANDAG, Ray Major said our region’s economic recovery may be linked to the development of an effective Coronavirus vaccine.

Despite the slumping economy and high unemployment numbers, major said some parts of the economy are performing better than others.

In the real estate market, housing sales are actually heating up, due in part to low interest rates, although the supply of housing is low.

Retail sales are doing relatively well, supported by the extra dollars which congress approved for unemployment.

Major noted people who have been unable to return to work because they’ve been told they cannot, need additional financial help.

He said it’s important for the government to help those workers through this health driven economic crisis.

“If you take away that stimulus money and you don’t allow these people who are getting those benefits to go back to work, what’s going to happen is you’re going to have this negative ripple effect in the economy because what’s going to happen is that they will not be able to pay their mortgages. They will not be able to purchase any type of discretionary goods so you’ll see taxable retail sales go down,” Major said.

The SANDAG economist said the hardest hit sector has been the tourism and hospitality industries. Hotel rooms are only at 50% occupancy.

For cities around San Diego County, the hotel tax, also known as the TOT is a chief funding source. TOT revenues help to pay for parks, libraries, street repairs, and other municipal services.

Without those dollars, major warned that cities will have to look at budget cuts. The economist said without convention visitors and business travel, hotels and restaurants are in for a rough ride.

He predicted that bookings may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 or 2024.

Mayor said it is absolutely critical to reopen our businesses, but he acknowledged that moving closer to more normal economic activity will depend on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.