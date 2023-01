SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office.

The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year.

The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to join SANDAG.

Previous Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the politicization of SANDAG.