SANDAG criticized over lack of action after audit revealed misuse of taxpayer funds





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On April 7, KUSI reported on an inewsource investigation which revealed that board members of the San Diego Association of Governments have been using hundreds of thousands of tax-payer funded dollars to fund lavish dinners and even gift cards.

SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata responded to the credit card misuse, saying “The buck stops with me,” and yet, no action has been taken to reprimand the misuse of that taxpayer money.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation.

In the fallout, Ikhrata has said that SANDAG has since stopped buying meals and has lowered the amount of credit cardholders.

SANDAG staff are slated to present new policy proposals during a May 13 audit committee meeting.