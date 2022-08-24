SANDAG debates mileage tax for $165 billion transportation plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.

Means to fund the new transportation plan have been widely debated, and the leaders within SANDAG have yet to decide where the money will come from. As of this last week, a mileage tax is back on the table that would tax individuals four cents per mile on the road.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live with Mayor Bill Wells of the City of El Cajon to discuss what a mileage tax would do to San Diegans and what other means exist to fund this transportation plan.