SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan.

In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.

Means to fund the new transportation plan have been widely debated, and the leaders within SANDAG have yet to decide where the money will come from. The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, would cost citizens up to four cents per gallon.

Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, legislators against the Mileage Tax warn that throughout the timeline of the Transportation Plan, Dems. in legislation will likely push the tax again.

Mayor Steve Vaus, SANDAG board member, joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes to discuss the future of the Mileage Tax.

California already has the highest gas tax and car tax in the nation. The mileage tax would increase the expense of driving by the equivalent of an extra 80 cents per mile, according to Reform California.