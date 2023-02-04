SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.

He says:

The East County Mayors have failed to reach consensus on important SANDAG committee appointments. As such, the City of El Cajon provides Chairwoman Vargas with a fair and equitable proposal for her consideration. Alternatively, El Cajon requests that Chairwoman Vargas postpone making appointments until an equitable process for tie-breaking be established for East County cities.

Mayor Wells joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the impact this could have on the city of El Cajon.