SANDAG economic study forecasts losses of $10-40 billion in retail sales

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- It’s difficult to say how much money the San Diego economy has lost because of the response to COVID-19. Since mid-March, there have been tens of thousands of people thrown out of work and thousands of small businesses and companies that have been forced to shut their doors.

SANDAG, the region’s planning agency has been looking at projected losses through a variety of models.

SANDAG chief economist Ray Major says there’s a 40% chance that we will lose between 10 and $20 billion dollars in retail sales across the region.

He says there’s an even greater possibility that the losses will be more than that.

Major says there’s a 75% chance that the losses will run between 10 and 40 billion because people are not spending money.

Major believes we may start to see the economy open up by mid June but it will take several years, perhaps 2 to 4 more years before the regional economy makes a full recovery.