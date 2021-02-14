SANDAG elects mayor of National City as new Second Vice Chair





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments) board elected Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, to be Second Vice Chair of SANDAG on Feb. 12.

Sotelo-Solis’s term will last from 2021 to 2022.

SANDAG is the San Diego region’s foremost public planning, transportation, and research agency.

They provide a public forum for policy decisions around San Diego concerning growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics.

SANDAG’s Board of Directors is made up of mayors, council members, and supervisors from all of the region’s 18 cities, including county government.

Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, joined KUSI to discuss her new appointment.