SANDAG expected to vote Friday on its Regional Transportation Plan worth more than $160B

POWAY CITY HALL MEETING (KUSI) – The SANDAG Board will be voting on its Regional Transportation Plan later this week.

This plan is worth more than $160 billion and is aimed at shaping the region’s transit system for the next 30 years.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Poway City Hall where Poway leaders held a meeting to discuss the plan on Tuesday evening.