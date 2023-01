SANDAG fails to make promised road repairs, seeks to punish commuters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss SANDAG’s failure to repair roads.

In 2004, a ballot measure passed approving a half-cent sales tax to fund the improvement of roads and freeways — fifteen projects have yet to be started 19 years later.

Instead, SANDAG is seeking to punish commuters via their proposed mileage tax.