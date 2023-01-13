SANDAG infighting on the horizon, Mileage Tax likely to comeback





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 13, the SANDAG board will welcome in a new executive board. Many feel that the voices of certain constituencies are failing to be heard due to a recently implemented weighted voting system, but do our representatives even care?

As it stands, the cities San Diego and Chula Vista have full veto power over any vote through a weighted system. This prevents all smaller constituencies from voicing meaningful opposition.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reports that it appears the fix is in at SANDAG.

RELATED STORY: Nora Vargas elected new Chair of SANDAG, supports Mileage Tax

Thursday evening, Mayor John Minto of the City of Santee joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards (below) to discuss the weighted vote and the frustrations of cities like Santee, Poway, and Del Mar.

It appears the fix is in at SANDAG. 10 of 19 Board Members want change, but rest like it just the way it is. If things don't change, San Diego taxpayers will likely see the unpopular Mileage Tax become a reality. Full Story: https://t.co/BcHsNhNvjT pic.twitter.com/JcqxTys1Nu — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 13, 2023

A motion to name Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland (D) as Chair of SANDAG has failed as a result of the weighted vote. Gaasterland is opposed to the mileage tax. More info: https://t.co/BcHsNhNvjT pic.twitter.com/ECXc0GfeW9 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 13, 2023