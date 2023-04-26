SANDAG invites public to Friday workshop on unpopular Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, the SANDAG Board of Directors will have their first of two workshops regarding the 2025 Regional Transportation Plan update.

This is item 10 on the agenda, and if San Diego County residents want to be involved, they need to either show up at SANDAG or join the meeting via zoom or telephone to make their voices heard.

The 2025 Regional Transportation Plan update is where the unpopular mileage tax could become a reality.

The current 2021 Regional Transportation Plan that has a price tag in 2020 dollars of $165 Billion (not including current inflation) would require for our tax money to be spent on these initiatives countywide to find out how residents will most effectively be charged.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, a SANDAG Board member, tells KUSI this “has been made out to be political party divided but it is not, the 97% of county drivers need to get where they want and need to go AND continue to have the ability to put food on their table, it doesn’t matter if they are Democrat, Independent or Republican. The current state of inflation is eating into all of our futures financially, politicizing this discussion and punishing drivers with fees on top of gas taxes that are currently being charged is not fair or equitable.”

Mayor Jones joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to encourage members of the public to participate in the workshop, and tell her fellow board members why they need to abandon the mileage tax.

Attend the SANDAG meeting in person- it is located in the Wells Fargo building on the seventh floor San Diego Association of Governments

401 B Street, Suite 700 (boardroom) , San Diego, CA 92101-4231 Attend the SANDAG meeting via zoom or telephone- For public participation via Zoom webinar, click the link to join the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86787054913 Webinar ID: 867 8705 4913 To participate via phone, dial a number based on your current location in the US:

(669) 900-6833 (929) 205-6099