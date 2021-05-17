SANDAG kicks off Bike Anywhere Week

Traditionally, SANDAG hosts an annual Bike to Work Day event in May for commuters. In light of the ongoing pandemic they decided to make the event a week long and include many virtual activities. They are encouraging people to go by BIKE to work, school, the beach, the store, or just around the neighborhood.

Participants can take the pledge, pick up a free t-shirt, and view self-guided activities and virtual bike events at iCommuteSD/BikeAnywhere.

Participants will join a variety of self-guided activities, including REI Bike Anywhere Bingo and self-guided bike tours to help people explore neighborhoods and bike paths throughout the region.

Organized virtual activities on Zoom and YouTube include:

May 16: Virtual Bike Yoga Class

May 17: Virtual Bike Safety Quick Check (in English and Spanish)

May 19: Virtual Bike Commuting 101 class

May 20: SANDAG Regional Bike Network Updates webinar

May 22: Virtual Bike Commuting 202 class