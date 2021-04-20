SANDAG labor resolution leaves out most of state workforce, says San Marcos Mayor

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Mayor of San Marcos Rebecca Jones was in disagreement with a SANDAG resolution passed on April 9 that favors unions in large-scale regional infrastructure planning, with an exception made for non-union African American contractors.

Not many San Diegans are even familiar with what SANDAG is, Mayor Jones noted in an interview with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.

SANDAG is a countywide agency made up of various elected municipal officials from the whole San Diego region.

The agency governs transportation planning and has some power over what gets federal funding in the region.

Mayor Jones said she found the resolution to be non-inclusive of non-union workers, leaving out 80 to 85% of the county’s workforce.

“And the sad thing is about 54% of these folks that are in these non-union apprenticeship programs are Latinos. And in my city, about 40% of my community is Latino. And I don’t want them left out,” Mayor Jones said.

In SANDAG’s resolution, “joint labor-management” apprenticeship programs are emphasized “to promote labor stability for a diverse local workforce.”

These “joint labor-management” apprenticeship programs are union-affiliated.

The benefit of apprenticeship programs for tradespeople such as plumbers, electricians or welders are that they train junior tradespeople to move up into the “journeyman” level.