SANDAG majority moves to throw off weighted voting system





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 13, the SANDAG board will vote on whether to change the system of voting currently employed by the legislative body.

As it stands, the cities San Diego and Chula Vista have full veto power over any vote through a weighted system. This prevents all smaller constituencies from voicing meaningful opposition.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live with details on the almost futile effort of SANDAG’s majority in rewriting the body’s ballot system.