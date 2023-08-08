SANDAG reaches out to public To Fill Its Audit Committee

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Association of Governments Tuesday put out a call to the public for new members of the SANDAG Audit Committee.

The regional transit organization is looking for three members and several alternates.

“The members of the audit committee are responsible for holding this agency accountable and providing a voice for our residents,” SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas said. “This is your opportunity to make a change and provide input in important decisions that will affect the region.

“We encourage qualified applicants from a wide range of communities and backgrounds to apply, as we all benefit from a diverse and inclusive membership,” she added.

The committee is tasked with making recommendations to SANDAG’s Board of Directors regarding oversight of its independent performance auditor, annual audit plan, annual financial statement audits and internal control guidelines for the agency. It also monitors the implementation of any corrective actions arising from the audits.

Members of the public who have at least 10 years of experience as a certified public accountant, a certified internal auditor or 10 years of other professional accounting, auditing, financial or legal experience in audit management are encouraged to apply.

Committee members are unpaid, but SANDAG covers certain expenses to support their public service.

Applications for the position will be accepted through Aug. 15. To apply, visit SANDAG.org/audit.