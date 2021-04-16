SANDAG Report: Property crime at 41-year low in San Diego region

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Property crime in the San Diego region reached a new low in 2020, according to the new annual crime report released by the SANDAG Applied Research Division.

The SANDAG report, 41 Years of Crime in the San Diego Region: 1980 Through 2020, found property crimes, including burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, were at a 41-year low.

Robbery, which is categorized as a violent crime, was also down in 2020.

Homicide and aggerated assault increased from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, there were 115 homicides in the San Diego region, up 35% from 85 in 2019. The number of aggravated assaults increased 8%.

The SANDAG report also found that although residential burglaries were down in 2020, non-residential burglaries were up, consistent with more people adhering to the statewide stay home order and temporary business closures.

While property crime rates were at a historic low in 2020, nearly one in every 68 residents was a victim of a property crime reported to local law enforcement.

According to the new SANDAG report, in 2020, an average of $546,000 was stolen per day in property crimes.

Other notable findings in the SANDAG report include: · For homicide cases in which a motive could be determined:

o 41% were attributed to an argument

o 15% were reported as domestic violence

o 14% were gang-related

· The number of reported rapes was down 12%, with the biggest drops seen in the two full months immediately following the March stay home order

· The use of a firearm in robberies and aggravated assaults were up in 2020, compared to 2019 (4% and 42%, respectively)

· Violent crimes against seniors were up 13% in 2020, compared to 2019

· Domestic violence incidents were up 1% from 2019 to 2020

· Shoplifting and motor vehicle theft was down in 2020, but bicycle theft went up 3%

· Significantly more arsons were reported in 2020 – 551, compared to 287 reported in 2019

· Eighty-seven hate crimes were reported in 2020, a 10% decrease from 2019. Race and ethnicity were reported as the most common motives and Black people were the most common target

“The drop in property crimes and increase in violent crimes locally appear consistent with preliminary numbers nationally,” said SANDAG Research and Program Management Director Dr. Cynthia Burke. “Through our monthly data analysis, we are able to examine how pandemic regulations may be related to crime patterns, and we will continue to track our local crime statistics as the region continues to reopen.”

Since 1980, SANDAG has reported regional crime statistics for the San Diego region through a cooperative agreement with local law enforcement agencies. SANDAG is the only local entity to compile and analyze these statistics across the 18 incorporated cities and the unincorporated areas of the county. These data are used by local law enforcement, policy makers, and community leaders to examine public safety trends over time, prevention, and response efforts on regional crime rates.

