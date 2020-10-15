SANDAG report reveals San Diego’s economy is estimated to lose $12.4 billion in 2020





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new report from SANDAG reveals that the San Diego Region is estimated to lose $12.4 billion in 2020.

SANDAG’s Chief Economist, Ray Major, discussed the troubling report in more detail on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Other notable findings include:

• $4.8 billion in estimated wages lost in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic

• 176,000 workers unemployed due to COVID-19 impacts in the San Diego region

• 1 in 5 female employees who lost their job, worked in the Education sector

• 2 in 3 young workers (ages 16 to 24) who lost their jobs were in the Tourism sector

• 50% of Hispanic workers who lost their jobs were in the Tourism sector