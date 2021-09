SANDAG Report: San Diego County sees rise in violent crime during 1st half of 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) crime rates have spiked 14% over the last year.

Dr, Cynthia Burke, SANDAG’S Director of Research and Development, discussed the alarming statistics, and how the pandemic could have played a role.

Read the entire report here: