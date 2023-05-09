SANDAG reports finds increase of violent crime in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Violent crime rates rose and property crime decreased in the San Diego region in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to a report published Tuesday by the San Diego Association of Governments.

“Despite the increase, the surge in violent crime was relatively low compared to other metropolitan cities in the U.S. The San Diego region is still among the safest in the country,” SANDAG Principal Criminal Justice Researcher Octavio Rodriguez Ferreira said in a statement. “That is why it’s important we continue to work together collaboratively and creatively with communities to prevent and address crime.”

The report — 43 Years of Crime in the San Diego Region: 1980 Through 2022 — also found a 9% decrease in homicides in the San Diego region. According to the findings, 84 of the 107 homicides had an identifiable motive, the most common being an argument, found in 51% of the cases, followed by gang- related activity at 15%. The most common weapon used in violent crimes was a firearm, cited in 60% of the cases.

Property crime rates were 5% lower in 2022, compared to the prior year, reaching the second-lowest level in the past 43 years, according to the report. In terms of financial value, more than $304 million worth of property was stolen in the San Diego region in 2022, which is an average of about $833,000 per day.

The SANDAG report also found a 9% jump in hate crime reports, a 10% jump in robberies and a 2% rise in motor vehicle theft. Violent crimes against senior citizens increased by 8%.