SANDAG seeks public input for future of transportation in the San Diego region

SANDAG hosted the fourth in a series of six virtual open houses to share information about the draft 2021 Regional Plan, the blueprint for the future of transportation in the San Diego region.

The open house was focused on proposed improvements in communities in East San Diego County.

The current Chair of SANDAG, Catherine Blackspear, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the plan.

Future open houses will take place on June 28th and June 30th.

More details can be found at sandag.org/2021RegionalPlan