SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan.

The mileage tax, which was originally proposed as a way to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was officially eliminated as the means of paying for the new infrastructure.

Legislators, however, are warning that Democrats in legislation will likely push the tax again.

California already has the highest gas and car taxes in the nation and according to Reform California, the mileage tax would increase the expense of driving by the equivalent of an extra 80 cents-per-gallon.

Christopher Rodriguez, a SANDAG board member, discussed the Mileage Tax and what it would do to the wallets of Californians.