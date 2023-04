SANDAG to hold public workshops addressing Regional Transportation Plan, Mileage Tax





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG board members scheduled a series of workshops in April and May to address the 2025 Regional Transportation Plan.

Local leaders invited San Diegans to attend and offer input on the plan and the proposed Mileage Tax that would fund it. Information on how to attend can be found here.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live with details.