SANDAG transportation plan expansion requires possible road charge

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – SANDAG’s $160-billion plan to expand rail, bus and other transportation services relies heavily on getting more money from drivers by way of a road charge.

The fee would charge drivers a set price for every mile traveled within the state.

SANDAG has still not yet decided how to collect the road charges, which it anticipates collecting more than $34 billion through to 2050.

Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss SANDAG’s proposed plan.