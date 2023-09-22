SANDAG votes to remove unpopular mileage tax from 2025 Regional Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Association of Governments’ Board of Directors Friday voted 15-4 to remove any mention of the Mileage Tax, sometimes referred to as a Road User Charge, from its 2025 Regional Plan.

The proposed plan to tax drivers for every mile they drive was extremely unpopular among San Diego voters, but until recently, only Republicans on the SANDAG Board were publicly voicing their opposition to it.

In December 2021, SANDAG approved the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan without the mileage tax, but a promise to find an alternative funding method within six months.

Nearly two years later, that promise was never fulfilled.

A four-cents-per-mile road usage tax proposal and two half-cent regional sales taxes proposed for 2022 and 2028 were some of the key funding strategies SANDAG leadership proposed. SANDAG estimated the road usage tax could raise more than $34 billion through 2050, but the agency’s chief economist, Ray Major, said the final figures would have changed once the scope was narrowed to implementation of the proposal in 2030.

SANDAG’s vote to to remove the mileage tax proposal is long-awaited, but ultimately, the state of California will make the final decision.

During Friday’s vote, Chair Nora Vargas clarified her own mix messaging, which she intentionally referred to the Mileage Tax as a Road User Charge, because a Road User Charge would not have to be approved by voters like a new tax would. “The previous SANDAG Board directed an amendment to remove the (Road User Charge) from the regional plan,” Vargas wrote in a statement. “SANDAG is working on this and will submit the amendment to the state. The state will make the final decision. To be clear, no government agency has the authority to implement a tax that would impact our region without voter approval.”

In January 2023, Vargas claimed KUSI’s reporting was “misinformation,” because at the time we reported, “SANDAG’s current plan aims to tax San Diegans out of their private vehicles.”

But a closer look at Vargas’ choice of words tell a different story. In her attempt to convince the public KUSI is “misinformation,” Vargas asserted that “no gov. agency has the authority to implement a tax that would impact our region without voter approval.” That statement is true. But in the same tweet, Vargas carefully referred to what we know as the proposed mileage tax, as a “Road User Charge.”

Even though SANDAG voted to remove the Mileage Tax proposal, critics are still weary that the state of California will make the Mileage Tax a reality.

The four regions that voted “No,” were Encinitas, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and National City.

The representatives for those regions are;

Encinitas: Mayor Tony Kranz La Mesa: Councilmember Jack Shu Lemon Grove: Mayor Racquel Vasquez National City: Vice-Mayor Luz Molina

