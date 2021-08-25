SANDAG’s $163 billion transportation plan includes taxing you for every mile you drive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Desmond, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey (who’s on the Board of SANDAG), and Erik Bruvold, the CEO of the San Diego North EDC, held a town hall Tuesday night to educate San Diegans about SANDAG’s proposed $163 billion transportation plan.

They organized the town hall because the proposed plan will tax drivers for every mile they drive.

Desmond, Bailey and Bruvold emphasized the fact that San Diegans need to know where their tax dollars are being spent. In this case, the revenue raised from the tax-per-mile will be used to fund the transit projects.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey says the proposal will directly hit San Diegans’ wallets. Bailey emphasized that SANDAG’s proposed play will charge San Diegans a set price for every mile traveled within the State of California.

Mayor Bailey joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share more details of the plan, and explain why he is strongly opposed to it and the tax increases it comes with.

Bailey explained that SANDAG’s plan is designed to encourage people to use public transit.

Bailey outlined all the new taxes that are included in SANDAG’s plan saying, “one of the ways it makes it more expensive to drive is by charging a per mile tax at the local level, somewhere between two to four cents per mile. And also at the state level, an additional two to four cents per mile. That is going to be in addition to, a proposal for a new county wide sales tax, and that is going to be in addition to new sales tax for every jurisdiction that is currently serviced by MTS.”

Bailey concluded, “if you are a taxpayer, hold on to your wallet, because the government is coming for your money.”

