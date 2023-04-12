SANDAG’s $65 million sea wall could annihilate San Diego beaches

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The non-stop train route from San Diego to LA will reopen Monday after a landslide closed a section of the tracks in San Clemente for six months.

The landslide caused the tracks in San Clemente to shift multiple inches. Realignment and debris clearing shut down part of the San Diego – Los Angeles route which was replaced via bus route.

SANDAG is set to put $300 million towards figuring out how to relocate the tracks and detailing a design plan to do so.

Meanwhile, the SANDAG board just put out a bid construction for two miles of seawalls west of the bluff tow to block the beach and protect the bluffs. This plan is receiving backlash from San Diegans who have watched decades of beach walls cause beach erosion.

The Coastal Commission recommended the project fearing erosion caused by crashing waves. However, ongoing cliff collapses are caused by top down erosion according to scientist and SANDAG board member Terry Gaasterland. Gaasterland is a Ph.D. professor of Computational Biology and Genomics and Director of the Scripps Genome Center at the University of California, San Diego.

According to Gaasterland, the bluff sluffing is top-down, meaning a seawall will be useless in preventing further cliff corrosion in Del Mar.