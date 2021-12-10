SANDAG’s Board of Directors will vote on the $160 billion plan tomorrow





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with El Cajon Mayor and SANDAG board member, Bill Wells, on the upcoming $160 billion transit plan being voted on tomorrow, Dec. 10.

The plan, which would be the most expensive public transportation project in history would be partially funded with three sales tax increases.

Elected officials and San Diego’s workforce is speaking out against the plan and it proposed mileage tax.

“In SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan the only thing ‘regional’ about it is the financial burden that will be on the back of every county resident,” said Poway Mayor and former Chair of the SANDAG Board, Steve Vaus. “For people living in North or East County, they will be paying the taxes for something they will never use, public transit.”