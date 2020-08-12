SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata pitches San Diego on a $177 billion transit project

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s Executive Director is going to unveil his vision for the future of San Diego.

The new regional transportation plan will address traffic congestion, access to community resources, but is expected to bring along new tax measures to pay the big price tag that comes with it.

The estimated cost of the proposal is $177 billion over the next 30 years.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar has came out strongly against this plan, and wants San Diegans to know that Ikhrata plans to tax everyone again. Gaspar says Ikhrata wants to tax every lane as a toll lane, to make his plan work, something Gaspar is strongly against doing amid a pandemic.

Ikhrata said taxing every lane is not part of the regional transportation plan during his interview on Good Morning San Diego.

Ikhrata explained that “the future is now,” and believes we San Diego’s older population should support the plan because, “we cannot be selfish in this generation.”

Envision a more connected San Diego region through these conceptual renderings. With greater connections & choices, the vision for the 2021 Regional Plan ⬆️ equity to get people where they need to go faster. #SDForward Join us this Friday to learn more: https://t.co/4bqwjATvQj pic.twitter.com/mPUBH4SUXM — SANDAG (@SANDAG) August 12, 2020

