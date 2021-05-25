SANDAG’S new transportation plan proposes to charge drivers to drive on the roads

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – SANDAG, or the San Diego Association of Governments, released their newest transportation plan on May 21.

The Vehicle Miles Traveled fee is designed to stop the use of personal vehicles, which SANDAG believes will modify transportation behavior.

SANDAG projects to increase public transportation ridership from 2% to 11% in 15 years.

Mayor Rebecca Jones of San Marcos joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss SANDAG’s latest transportation plan.

The Board of Directors has yet to make a decision on VMT fees, Mayor Jones said, but has already been suggested by SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, and supported by SANDAG staff.