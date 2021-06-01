SANDAG’s news transportation intends to increase public transportation ridership

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Association of Governments is in the midst of proposing a new transportation plan, which is likely to be decided in fall of 2021, said San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones.

Mayor Jones joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to continue the discussion on SANDAG’s new transportation plan, which is electing to charge a Vehicle Miles Traveled fee, which could be two cents or total four cents, and has not yet been decided.

SANDAG projects to increase public transportation ridership from 2% to 11% in 15 years.

Mayor Jones mentioned that she has inquired as to how the VMT fee is charged, but has yet to receive a response.

Additionally, she is eager to find out how the $163 billion plan based on 2020 dollars would cost in 2035 or 2050.