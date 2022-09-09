Sandbags provided by the county for extreme weather preparation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas.

Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which is forming off the coast Mexico, will not directly hit San Diego County, but could still bring high winds Thursday and potentially “significant” rains starting Friday.

As they have in the past, the County and CAL FIRE are providing free bags and/or sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas.

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that are not covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees. Rain runoff can sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways.