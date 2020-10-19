Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute doctor advocates Yes on Prop 14

California Proposition 14, the Stem Cell Research Institute Bond Initiative, is on the November ballot.

A “yes” vote supports issuing $5.5 billion general obligation bonds for the state’s stem cell research institute and making changes to the institute’s governance structure and programs.

A “no” vote opposes issuing $5.5 billion general obligation bonds for the state’s stem cell research institute, which ran out funds derived from Proposition 71 (2004) for new projects in 2019.

Dr. Evan Snyder from Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute joined Good Morning San Diego to advocate for Prop 14.