Santa Ana Winds expected on Thanksgiving in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity will raise the risk of wildfires throughout San Diego County on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds out of the northeast on Thursday will be between 15-25 mph throughout San Diego County, with gusts possibly reaching 35 mph in the deserts, forecasters said. Humidity levels will plummet on Thursday afternoon, then remain around 15% on Friday and Saturday.

The weather agency issued a fire weather watch that will be in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon in the mountains and the inland valleys.

Wind gusts could increase to 40 mph in the mountains Thursday night and Friday, forecasters said. The winds are expected to weaken by Saturday afternoon.

High temperatures Wednesday were forecast to reach 68 degrees near the coast and inland, 70 in the western valleys, 65 in the mountains and 76 in the deserts.

Temperatures will remain in the high 60s to low 70s in most of the region on Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.