Santa Fe Christian schools grad Max Root drives in 24 Hour Le Mans

Max Root, is just 21 years old and has been racing some sort of transportation for quite some time. He started off racing dirt bikes. That quickly turned into racing cars and recently he raced in France in the 24 Hour Le Mans. Root, a senior at Pepperdine University was one of three drivers on his team to drive at least eight hours straight in the prestigious race that has been annually ongoing now since 1923. Root and his teammates sponsored by Matter Real Estate Group’s yellow and black No. 66 Ferrari 488 car finished in 6th place.