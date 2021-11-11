Santa Margarita River water coming to Fallbrook taps in early 2022

FALLBROOK (KUSI) – After more than six decades of legal hurdles, the final settlement agreement regarding water usage in Camp Pendleton and Fallbrook has been reached.

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will christen its $60 million water treatment plant, which will treat water for Fallbrook residents and Camp Pendleton.

Lila MacDonald, CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the newfound water access.