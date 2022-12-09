Santa Paws Holiday Mega Adoption event happening Saturday, December 10

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earn your wings & become a guardian angel at the Annual Santa Paws Adoption Event, where we make miracles happen! More than a dozen non-profit animal adoption agencies featuring HUNDREDS of adoptable pets! Dogs, Cats, and Puppies, ….all in ONE LOCATION.

You can be part of this amazing event and help us clear the shelters so that every animal is loved this holiday season.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis spoke with Stephanie Roldan, Rhonda Walsh LoPresti, and Lauren Manley on Good Morning San Diego about all the ways you can help and/or adopt a furry loved one.

The event starts Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 AM at Grossmont Center.

5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, California, 91942.

Participating Organizations:

Amazing Strays

A New Life Charitable Foundation

Angels of Rawley

Animal Advocates of the US

Animal Rescuers Without Borders (A.R.W.O.B)

Cantu Foundation

Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County

Friends of Cats, Inc

Friends of Humane Services Tijuana

FURballs Furever Rescue

Grandma Betty’s Rescue

Heer to Rescue

It’s the Pits Dog Rescue

Katty Korner

Labradors and Friends

Labrador Rescuers

Lionel’s Legacy Senior Dog Rescue

Open Arms Rescue – San Diego

Passion For Pitties Rescue Group

PAWS 4 thought Animal Rescue

Pups’N Boots

Red Barn Rescue

Rescue Fenix

Santuario Esperanza

Smittens Cat Rescue

The Rescued Dog

Tragic to Magic

Woofs and Wags Rescue, formerly St. Paco’s