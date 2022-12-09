Santa Paws Holiday Mega Adoption event happening Saturday, December 10
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earn your wings & become a guardian angel at the Annual Santa Paws Adoption Event, where we make miracles happen! More than a dozen non-profit animal adoption agencies featuring HUNDREDS of adoptable pets! Dogs, Cats, and Puppies, ….all in ONE LOCATION.
You can be part of this amazing event and help us clear the shelters so that every animal is loved this holiday season.
KUSI’s Mark Mathis spoke with Stephanie Roldan, Rhonda Walsh LoPresti, and Lauren Manley on Good Morning San Diego about all the ways you can help and/or adopt a furry loved one.
The event starts Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 AM at Grossmont Center.
5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, California, 91942.
Participating Organizations:
Amazing Strays
A New Life Charitable Foundation
Angels of Rawley
Animal Advocates of the US
Animal Rescuers Without Borders (A.R.W.O.B)
Cantu Foundation
Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County
Friends of Cats, Inc
Friends of Humane Services Tijuana
FURballs Furever Rescue
Grandma Betty’s Rescue
Heer to Rescue
It’s the Pits Dog Rescue
Katty Korner
Labradors and Friends
Labrador Rescuers
Lionel’s Legacy Senior Dog Rescue
Open Arms Rescue – San Diego
Passion For Pitties Rescue Group
PAWS 4 thought Animal Rescue
Pups’N Boots
Red Barn Rescue
Rescue Fenix
Santuario Esperanza
Smittens Cat Rescue
The Rescued Dog
Tragic to Magic
Woofs and Wags Rescue, formerly St. Paco’s