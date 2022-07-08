Santa Sophia Parish Academy to perform ‘Meet me in St. Louis’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Santa Sophia Parish Academy has been waiting 2 years to perform ‘Meet me in St. Louis’.

It is time for them to finally shine- they have waited long enough!

On “Good Morning San Diego” the cast of ‘Meet me in St. Louis’ performed live on KUSI’s patio to show you a sneak peak of what you can expect.

School: Santa Sophia Parish Academy, Drama Ministry

Dates of Event: July 8-9, 15-16 @ 7pm; July 10 & 17 @ 2pm

Location: 9800 San Juan Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977

Ticket Cost: $15-20 RESERVED seating

Contact: Michelle Leyva at maleyva@cox.net or 619-315-4387 to reserve your tickets NOW!