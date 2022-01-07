Santana High School wins CIF Championship in Boys & Girls Water Polo in same season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Santana High School has just accomplished something we don’t see often, both their boys & girls water polo teams won are CIF Champions in the same season.

Santana’s boys’ water polo coach Rod Bowen, and Senior Team Captains, Matt Spry and Riley Rogers joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the amazing accomplishment.

Girls coach Jordan Duran was unable to make the interview, but KUSI congratulates her as well.

Santana High School supplied KUSI with the following information about each of these people:

Rod Bowen (Boys Water Polo Head Coach) – Coach Bowen is a future HOF Coach and legend in the water polo community now with over 500 wins here at Santana. He has coached olympians and has won several league titles. His oldest son, a Santana grad, just played for team USA in the Olympics for Water Polo. Last spring he coached our boys program to our first CIF Championship after being close several times as finalists. Matt Spry – Senior and team Captain on the boys water polo team. He is in the class of 22 and is one of Santana’s top student athletes taking honors and AP classes and currently has an overall 4.7 GPA. As a junior last season help lead the Sultans to their first CIF Championship and is a first team All League and All CIF water polo player. Riley Rogers – Senior and team Captain on the girls water polo team. She is in the class of 22 and is one of Santana’s top student athletes taking honors and AP classes and currently has an overall 4.7 GPA just like Matt from the boys team. They actually have several classes together. Riley as a junior helped lead the Girls team to a perfect Undefeated Season and the First CIF Championship for the school. Jordan Duran (Girls Water Polo Head Coach) – Will not be able to attend due to Covid protocol. Jordan in his first year coaching for Santana led the girls to an undefeated season, League Championship, and CIF Championship.

You can follow Santana High School on Twitter and Instagram at @santanasultans.