‘Santas’ will flock Del Mar restaurants to benefit Del Mar Lifeguards Association

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eight Del Mar restaurants will participate in the Santa Crawl, taking place at Monarch Del Mar to benefit the Del Mar Lifeguard Association.

Guests are highly encouraged to come dressed as Santas, in holiday sweaters, or other holiday garb to support.

The event takes place on Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. at participating restaurants.

The Infinium Spirits Wonderbus and Infinium Spirits are partnering with the event with live bands and a dancing Santa.

Participating restaurants are: Jake’s Del Mar, Sbicca, Jimmy O’s, En Fuego Cantina & Grill, Zel’s Del Mar, Pacifica, Tamarindo, L’ Auberge, and Monarch.