Santee AUTO – SWAP & Car Show resurrects

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After its previous location was demolished, Santee’s AUTO – SWAP & Car Show is back at a new locale on Memorial Day, May 31, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will also feature music, food, and trophies for car show winners.

The swap meet is located at 1099 N. Woodside Drive Santee (Santee Drive-In).

Car show entry: $15.

Vendor spaces: $50.

KUSI’s Auto Expert Dave Stall and Promoter Charger Steve joined KUSI to talk details of the event.